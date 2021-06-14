MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Flipkart Wholesale witnesses heightened digital adoption among kiranas

The b2b marketplace on Monday also rolled out digital payment on delivery, cash on delivery, and instant credit options for kiranas.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Flipkart Wholesale, the B2B arm of the e-commerce marketplace, has witnessed increased digital adoption by the general trade merchants or kiranas since January, especially, from tier II and III cities.

“Best Price cash-and-carry business has seen a 3x increase in e-commerce adoption among kiranas in tier II and tier III cities from January 2021 to June 2021, signalling that Bharat is warming up to e-commerce,” the company said in a press release.

The e-commerce giant informed that while one in every three customers is now transacting online through the Best Price app and website, it is also witnessing high organic adoption of e-commerce among its Best Price members and more than half of them are now transacting online without assistance.

Flipkart Wholesale, together with Best Price cash-and-carry business, serves over 1.5 million members across the country, which include kiranas, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias), and O&I (offices and institutions).

According to the company, the members in the dairy and fresh produce categories have jumped by two times from January 2021 to June 2021. “The membership base for stationery items and electronic appliances categories has also doubled in this period as most of the population continues to work from home,” it added.

Close

Related stories

On the back of these developments, the company has rolled out several initiatives to enhance the in-app experience of its members.

Now, small retailers who buy products from Flipkart Wholesale, which includes 29 Best Price cash-and-carry stores, can avail of ‘digital payment on delivery’ when they receive their products. Last month, Flipkart Wholesale also introduced ‘cash on delivery’ as a payment mode for all Best Price members who order through its app.

Flipkart Wholesale has also rolled out instant short-term collateral-free credit solutions for its members in partnership with banks and fintech lenders. Under this, kiranas can avail of up to 14 days of interest-free credit ranging from Rs 10,000 up to Rs 25 lakh through an end-to-end digital process.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Best Price #Flipkart Wholesale #Kirana
first published: Jun 14, 2021 05:07 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.