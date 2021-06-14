Flipkart Wholesale witnesses heightened digital adoption among kiranas

Representative image

Flipkart Wholesale, the B2B arm of the e-commerce marketplace, has witnessed increased digital adoption by the general trade merchants or kiranas since January, especially, from tier II and III cities.

“Best Price cash-and-carry business has seen a 3x increase in e-commerce adoption among kiranas in tier II and tier III cities from January 2021 to June 2021, signalling that Bharat is warming up to e-commerce,” the company said in a press release.

The e-commerce giant informed that while one in every three customers is now transacting online through the Best Price app and website, it is also witnessing high organic adoption of e-commerce among its Best Price members and more than half of them are now transacting online without assistance.

Flipkart Wholesale, together with Best Price cash-and-carry business, serves over 1.5 million members across the country, which include kiranas, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias), and O&I (offices and institutions).

According to the company, the members in the dairy and fresh produce categories have jumped by two times from January 2021 to June 2021. “The membership base for stationery items and electronic appliances categories has also doubled in this period as most of the population continues to work from home,” it added.

On the back of these developments, the company has rolled out several initiatives to enhance the in-app experience of its members.

Now, small retailers who buy products from Flipkart Wholesale, which includes 29 Best Price cash-and-carry stores, can avail of ‘digital payment on delivery’ when they receive their products. Last month, Flipkart Wholesale also introduced ‘cash on delivery’ as a payment mode for all Best Price members who order through its app.

Flipkart Wholesale has also rolled out instant short-term collateral-free credit solutions for its members in partnership with banks and fintech lenders. Under this, kiranas can avail of up to 14 days of interest-free credit ranging from Rs 10,000 up to Rs 25 lakh through an end-to-end digital process.