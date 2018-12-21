EY to acquire Fortune Cookie UX Design

Consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) in India has started process to acquire business of Pune-based Fortune Cookie UX Design for an undisclosed amount.

"The acquisition reinforces EY's commitment to help businesses and governments navigate disruption by inducting capabilities which are relevant to digital transformation, including design thinking, user experience (UX) design, usability and building user-centric digital ecosystems. The acquisition is expected to be completed shortly," EY said in a statement.

Founded in 2008, Fortune Cookie UX Design (FCUX Design) provides full service digital design consultancy, offering design thinking, digital ecosystem roadmap, UX Design and usability services.

The Pune based firm has global and Indian clients across industries such as manufacturing, financial services, retail, pharma and healthcare and media and entertainment, EY statement said.

"Over the past two years, we have collaborated with FCUX Design in the implementation of several digital transformation engagements and have benefitted immensely from this association," Mahesh Makhija, Emerging Technology & Digital Leader EY India said.

Currently, there are about 2,200 digital and technology professionals in EY India, including data scientists, automation and IT professionals delivering digital and technology-led solutions to clients in varied functions and industries.

It has announced plans to hire another 2,000 professionals with diverse capabilities over the next three years.