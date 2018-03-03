App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 02, 2018 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Etihad Airways refutes CAPA report on Jet Airways stake sale

A report by aviation consultancy CAPA suggested Etihad may sell its entire 24 percent stake in Jet Airways by Q3FY19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has clarified it has no plan to sell its 24 percent stake in Jet Airways putting an end to speculations after aviation consultancy CAPA's report claimed the airline may sell its entire stake in Jet by Q3FY19, reported Business Standard. 

In a statement, Etihad said, "The claims made in the CAPA report are false. Jet Airways is a valuable partner of Etihad Airways, and we have no plans to divest.”

The CAPA report was prepared for private circulation, and was not available on its website; however, the consultancy had tweeted:

CAPA did not share further details on the report.

related news

Also read — Jet Airways-Etihad deal: Supreme Court to hear Subramanian Swamy's plea after 12 weeks

The Gulf airlines built up a global presence by stitching up alliances and picking up investments in airlines around the world including Jet Airways. It, however, reported failures in its two high profile investments — Alitalia and Air Berlin — after which it set out on a course correction strategy.

The airlines has also downsized its fleet. It has been phasing out its Boeing 777-200LRs, Airbus A330 freighters and Airbus A340 aircraft and also offering leave without pay to its pilots.

Experts believe a slowdown in the Gulf economies and decline in crude oil prices may be other factors that influence Etihad's growth plans.

Jet Airways and Etihad did not respond to an email query.

In September, Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal had denied any plans of Etihad exiting the deal.

“We have no plans to sell the stake to another investor. Also, our partner Etihad has no intention to exit their investment in Jet Airways,” Goyal had told reporters on the sidelines of the annual general meeting.

In April 2013, the Abu Dhabi-based Etihad had invested Rs 20.69 billion in Jet for a 24 percent equity as part of a strategic alliance that would lead to a major expansion in their global network.

Etihad had also invested USD 150 million and picked up 50 percent stake in Jet's frequent flyer programme and carried out and purchase and leaseback of Jet's coveted slots at the Heathrow airport in London.

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Jet-Etihad deal #World News

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC