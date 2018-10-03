App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Essar begins CBM gas supply to GAIL

EOGEPL had in August signed a 15-year contract to supply the block's entire gas production to GAIL, Essar tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ruia family-owned Essar Group has started supply of gas produced from coal seams to state-owned GAIL India. In a tweet, the group said Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) "commenced supply of CBM gas from its Raniganj East block (in West Bengal) to GAIL."

EOGEPL had in August signed a 15-year contract to supply the block's entire gas production to GAIL, Essar tweeted.

Peak coal bed methane (CBM) production from Raniganj East block is envisaged at 2.3 million standard cubic metres per day.

Essar had in February this year sold its entire CBM production from the West Bengal block to GAIL using the same formula that Reliance Industries used for pricing of its CBM. The price comes to around USD 8 per million British thermal unit at the current oil price.

related news

At the time of the signing of Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GPSA) in August, EOGEPL had said it would be focussing on ramping up production from its existing 348 CBM wells and the 150 wells it intends to drill in the future in the block.

EOGEPL has already invested more than Rs 4,000 crore in the Raniganj East CBM block in drilling wells, setting up supply infrastructure, and laying customer pipelines to Durgapur and nearby industrial areas.

The block has 348 completed CBM wells alongside robust gas and water handling capacity.

The Raniganj East block currently produces more than 1 million standard cubic metres per day of gas, which will be gradually scaled to 2.3 mmscmd.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Essar Group #GAIL India

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.