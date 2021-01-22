Enforcement Directorate raids Viva group in connection with PMC bank

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 22 raided Jayendra Thakur-owned Viva group, sources told Moneycontrol. The team is reportedly conducting searches in connection with Punjab Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank), sources said.

The Central probe agency had in its January 1 statement said that it has attached assets worth Rs 72 crore of a Maharashtra-based man whose wife's alleged transaction with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's spouse is under its scanner in the over Rs 4,300 crore PMC Bank money laundering case.

The ED had filed a criminal case of money laundering to probe the alleged loan fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank in October last year against Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), its promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, his son Sarang Wadhawan, its former chairman Waryam Singh and ex-managing director Joy Thomas.

It took cognizance of a Mumbai Police economic offenses wing FIR against them that charged them for causing "wrongful loss, prima facie to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to the PMC Bank, and corresponding gains to themselves".

ALSO READ: ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife again in PMC Bank money laundering case.

The diversified Viva group is mainly into real estate, hotel, education, and owns Tab Cab.

This is a developing story. The response from the group has been sought but still awaited, the story will be updated with the company response.