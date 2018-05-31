App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk about Tesla in India and why he can't visit the country

He said that Tesla Motors chief financial officer who is also from India would decide on the timeframe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk in a tweet expressed the reason for not having any presence in India. He attributed government regulations as the major hurdle for Tesla’s entry into the country of 1.3 billion population.

He added that Tesla Motors chief financial officer who is also from India would decide on the timeframe.

“Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should,” Musk said in the tweet.

He was replying to a follower who expressed sadness for no Tesla presence in India as Musk tweeted the link to the global map of Tesla Superchargers, including those coming soon.  

related news

Deepak Ahuja, the man who Musk has entrusted with the decision to enter India is an IIT-BHU 1985 batch alumnus. He then went on to study at the Northwestern University and Carnegie Mellon University. Ahuja joined Tesla Motors in 2008 and left in 2015. He re-joined the automaker in 2017.

In May last year, Musk had in a tweet said, “Maybe I'm misinformed, but I was told that 30% of parts must be locally sourced and the supply doesn't yet exist in India to support that.”

The government, via its Make in India Twitter account, clarified that there was no such hurdle.

Musk, later in June indicated that he was in talks with the Indian government. “In discussions with the government of India requesting temporary relief on import penalties/restrictions until a local factory is built,” he had said.

In the same month, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra also invited Musk to be part of the evolving electric vehicle market in India.

The Indian government has been rooting for the electric transport and has ambitious plans to make India a 100% EV-enabled nation.
First Published on May 31, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Elon Musk #Tesla Motors

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.