App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ED registers case against Sharad Pawar, 70 others in Maharashtra cooperative bank fraud case

There are allegations that MSC Bank had fraudulently sanctioned loans to the office bearers of cooperative sugar factories and also the bank's then top execs. The scam is pegged at Rs 25,000 crore.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and 70 other officials of MSC Bank.

It is alleged that MSC Bank had sanctioned loans in a fraudulent manner to office bearers and directors of local co-operative sugar factories (CSFs), spinning mills and other processing units, and also to the bank's then top executives. The scam is pegged at Rs 25,000 crore.

Most of the 48 directors of the MSC Bank at the time when the alleged fraud was committed between 2001 and 2011 were elected representatives from various parties.

Close

Some of the directors were Ajit Pawar, Anand Adsul and Dilip Deshmukh, among others. The agency has also named Isharlal Jain, Jayant Patil, Shivaji Rao Nalvade, Rajendra Shingane and Madan Patil.

related news

The ED will be probing the alleged money-laundering in the case. Sources stated that loans were provided to CSFs by the officials of the MSC Bank who were allegedly connected to the owners. The loans sanctioned is suspected to have been done only to extend benefits to the directors of the lending bank for personal gains thereby defrauding and cheating the bank and its shareholders.

The agency will probe allegations of loans sanctioned to CSFs despite their weak financials and negative net worth with no collateral in many cases.

Subsequently, the CSFs -- that turned sick due to alleged mismanagement and underutilisation of capacity -- were sold by the board at a price much below the reserve price offering wrongful gains to the purchaser.

The agency will probe why the CSFs were sold for much lower than the reserve price, and in some cases, at a price favouring the purchaser with no rules followed to fix the reserve price. The probe will also cover allegations of forged documents like sale certificates made in some instances in which the actual sale was done at a much lower level than specified.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 10:29 pm

tags #Banking fraud #MSC Bank #Sharad Pawar

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.