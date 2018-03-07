App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 07, 2018 08:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Vasundhara Raje govt extends crop-loan waiver benefits to all farmers as state budget is passed

The budget was passed after Chief Minister Raje gave her reply to the debate on appropriation bill while making several announcements.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Vasundhara Raje government to extended the benefit of its one-time crop loan waiver, announced earlier for small and marginal farmers, to all the tillers in the state as the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly passed the state budget 2018-19 by voice vote today.

Exemption of toll tax for private vehicles on state highways, raising the upper age limit for appearing in competitive exams in the state from 35 to 40 years, a cow sanctuary in Bikaner's Napasar for the conservation of bovines, were among other important announcements.

She also announced strengthening of cyber crime units, patrolling units comprising teams of policewomen at divisional headquarters, 13 new police circles, 28 new police stations and 26 new police chowkies.

Raje also announced a separate department for food technology in Nagaur college, seven new colleges, free education to students securing 75 per cent marks in secondary and senior secondary exams and having an annual family income of Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh from next academic session provided they secure minimum 70 per cent marks in every year of graduation or post graduation and also amendment in the facilities to former MLAs.

The chief minister claimed that 90 per cent of the budget announcements of the past had been implemented or were in the phase of implementation.

Accusing the previous Congress government of financial mismanagement, Raje said whenever the opposition party remained in power, fiscal deficit and revenue deficit increased and it was the BJP which contained the losses and deficits and took the state ahead on the path of development.

She thanked the prime minister Narendra Modi for deciding to launch the national nutrition mission from Rajasthan on March 8.

After the reply, the House passed the finance bill-2018 and appropriation bill-2018 by voice vote.

Raje, who also holds the finance portfolio, had presented the state budget on February 12. This budget is being considered a crucial one as the state government has already completed four years of its five-year term.

