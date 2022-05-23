English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    The Big Recalculation – FY23 fiscal deficit seen at 6.9% after excise duty cuts, lower RBI surplus

    The Centre has set itself a fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP for FY23. Less than two months into the new financial year, the government's fiscal math is in tatters and warrants a recalculation.

    Siddharth Upasani
    May 23, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

    If the Indian public has been bearing the brunt of high inflation, it is now the government's turn to pay to control it.

    In a series of tweets on May 21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to reduce price pressure for consumers, the most eye-catching of them being a reduction in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre, respectively, a move that will see the Centre forgo a tad less than Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue this financial year.

    There were other announcements on May 21 with considerable fiscal implications: an additional fertiliser subsidy of Rs 1.10 lakh crore, a gas cylinder subsidy worth Rs 6,100 crore, and reductions in customs duty on certain inputs.

    These hits to the Centre's revenue come close on the heels of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) board on May 20 approving the transfer of Rs 30,307 crore as dividend to the government for FY22, likely less than half of what the government had budgeted.

    As per the 2022 budget, the government had expected to receive Rs 73,948 crore as dividend from the central bank and state-run lenders this year. The dividend from the RBI would have formed almost all of it, having been responsible for 98 percent of the dividend in FY22.
    FY23 FISCAL MATH UPENDED?
    A: RECEIPTS
    Estimated revenue loss (in Rs crore)
    Union excise83,000 (pro rata for 10 months)
    RBI, PSU bank dividend43,641 (assuming zero PSU bank dividend)
    Disinvestment41,000
    B: EXPENDITURE
    Estimated extra spending (in Rs crore)
    Fertiliser subsidy1,10,000
    Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana80,000
    Gas cylinder subsidy6,100

    Unexpected fiscal costs had begun to pile up as early as late March after the free foodgrain scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, was extended by another six months to September.

    Close

    Related stories

    New Delhi, which has deftly managed the widening exchequer since the coronavirus pandemic ballooned its budget gap, will likely rely on the resilience of the economic recovery to manage its finances. In an interview to CNBC-TV18 on May 23, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said his discussions with the government left him with the feeling the fiscal deficit target would be met. How the government would do so, Das said it was not for him to answer.

    Gloomy expectations

    However, economists expect what initially seemed would be a modest amount of fiscal consolidation to not occur at all in FY23 now, with the fiscal deficit expected to come in at 6.9 percent—unchanged from FY22.

    "Overall, we estimate an incremental fiscal shortfall of Rs 4 lakh crore for the government," noted Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.
    ORGANISATIONFY23 FISCAL DEFICIT ESTIMATE (as % of GDP)
    IDFC First Bank6.7%
    Kotak Economic Research6.8%
    BofA Securities6.8-6.9%
    Barclays6.9%
    Emkay Global Financial Services6.9%
    Motilal Oswal6.9%

    To be sure, its initial conservatism is likely to help the Centre make up for a part of the Rs 4-lakh-crore hole it is staring at.

    Economists had said in February that several budget numbers seemed to be underestimates, including the nominal GDP growth assumption and tax collection estimates.

    According to Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, the Centre's tax revenues in FY23 are likely to exceed the budget estimate by at least Rs 1.3 lakh crore even after the excise duty cut is taking into account. There has also been talk of a cut in the capital expenditure in recent days. However, none of this is likely to be enough.

    "The fiscal hit in the form of higher doles on food and fertiliser subsidy, and lower divestment and telecom proceeds, excise cuts and reduced RBI dividend may outstrip buffers such as inflation-led higher nominal growth, better direct tax buoyancy and possibly some capex cuts," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

    While the measures may help lower inflation—economists see them having a downward impact of up to 50 basis points on Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation over a period of time—it won't be enough to stop the RBI's rate-hike march.

    Barclays' Bajoria, for instance, still expects the repo rate to be increased by 50 basis points on June 8 before being raised by a further 25 basis points by August.

    "While the fiscal measures could help cool price increases, and modestly reduce pressure on the RBI to take frontloaded rate hikes, they are unlikely to be sufficient to divert the central bank from its path of monetary tightening," Bajoria said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Siddharth Upasani
    Tags: #Economy #Finance Ministry #inflation #RBI
    first published: May 23, 2022 03:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.