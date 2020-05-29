App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rice sowing not progressed much after April 10: Agriculture Ministry data

It may be noted that sowing of rice and other kharif crops is being undertaken amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Although farm activities are exempted from lockdown rules, the reasons are not known yet for slow area coverage under rice.

PTI

Rice sowing has not progressed much after April 10 as farmers have been able to cover only 2.34 lakh hectares in last 50 days, taking the total acreage under the crop to 34.92 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing kharif season, according to official data released on Friday. However, the overall area sown under rice so far has gone up substantially when compared with 25.59 lakh hectares coverage in the same season last year.

Rice is the main kharif (summer) crop. More than 90 per cent of the country's total production of about 110-odd million tonnes comes from this season.

As per the latest data released by the Agriculture Ministry, rice was sown under 32.58 lakh hectares of farm land till April 10, and it touched 34.92 lakh hectares on Friday. This means, farmers were able to cover only 2.34 lakh hectares between April 10 and May 29.

Close

It may be noted that sowing of rice and other kharif crops is being undertaken amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Although farm activities are exempted from lockdown rules, the reasons are not known yet for slow area coverage under rice.

related news

But experts said that rice sowing normally picks up pace with the onset of southwest monsoon from July. The Met Department has forecast normal monsoon rains this year.

Otherwise, sowing of other kharif crops such as pulses, coarse cereals and oilseeds was progressing at a faster pace after April 10.

For instance, pulses acreage which stood at 3.97 lakh hectares till April 10 has now reached to 14.16 lakh hectares so far in this kharif season. This is much higher than 10.33 lakh hectares covered in the year-ago period.

Similarly, areas under coarse cereals stood at 5.54 lakh hectares till April 10 has now reached 10.50 lakh hectares now. Last year, it was covered in 7.77 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

In case of oilseeds too, coverage stood at 6.66 lakh hectares till April 10 which has increased to 9.30 lakh hectares as on May 29 of this kharif season. Oilseeds was covered in 7.34 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #Agriculture Ministry #Business #Economy #India #kharif crop #rice

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.