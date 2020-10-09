172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|rbi-monetary-policy-central-bank-maintains-repo-rate-at-4-5941211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 10:06 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy | Central Bank maintains repo rate at 4%

This was the first time the central bank did not cut repo rate after previous five consecutive cuts since February 2019

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 9 maintained repo rate—its key lending rate—at 4 percent.

It has also kept the door open for lowering rates further by retaining an “accommodative” policy stance, for as long as needed, to support growth, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on October 9.

This was the first time the central bank did not cut repo rate after previous five consecutive cuts since February 2019.

This is a developing story. Watch out for more updates
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 10:06 am

