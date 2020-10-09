RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das' address at 10 am

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | Early this week, the government said it had filled three vacant seats by appointing Ashima Goyal, member, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC); Shashanka Bhide, Senior Advisor, National Council for Applied Economic Research; and Jayanth Verma, Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, to the RBI panel that sets interest rates.

Of the three, Goyal is seen as a ‘dove’ while the other two are in the ‘neutral’ camp. Other MPC members include deputy governor Micheal Patra and executive director Mridul Saggar, considered to be ‘hawks’.