PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in govt departments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits on January 20, across various departments of the government. The distribution of appointment letters will take place as a part of the Rozgar Mela launched by the Prime Minister in October,2022.

The distribution of the appointment letters will take place at 10:30 am via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced.

The Rozgar Mela aims to appoint 10 lakh personnel, in order to fulfill the government’s commitment to providing job opportunities.

As many as 75,000 people would be recruited every month over the next one year, ensuring 10 lakh govt jobs to "our youth", labour minister Bhupendra Yadav had tweeted when the scheme was launched in October.

The jobs on offer include those of central armed forces personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, stenographers, income-tax inspectors. The appointees will join the government at various levels, namely Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C.

“As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode,” the government had said.

Across India, central ministers will hand over appointment letters to thousands of recruits at different locations.

Earlier in November,2022 the Prime Minister had distributed 71,000 appointment letters to government recruits , prior to that 75,000 letters were distributed in October.

The physical copies of the appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country. A significant number of posts were filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) roles, according to the report.

The new recruits will also share their learnings from the Karmayogi Prarambh module. The module is an online orientation course for new appointees in various government departments.

Recent data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on 1 January showed that India's unemployment rate in December increased to a 16-month high at 8.30 percent from 8.00 percent in the previous month.