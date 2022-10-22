Prime Minister Modi launches Rozgar Mela, 75,000 get appointment letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nationwide Rozgar Mela, or a recruitment drive, on October 22, under which 75,000 appointments were issued on the first day.

The virtual launch coincides with Diwali festivities. The festival of light will be celebrated on October 24.

Those who have got the appointment letters should remember that they are being appointed in service to the people, Modi said.

The country's Rozgar Mela is a drive to appoint 10 lakh personnel, a step forward towards fulfilling the government’s commitment to providing job opportunities to youth even as the opposition has repeatedly attacked the Centre for allegedly failing to address the problem of growing unemployment.

As many as 75,000 people would be recruited every month over the next one year, ensuring 10 lakh govt jobs to "our youth", labour minister Bhupendra Yadav tweeted.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries and departments of the government of India, according to a statement.

While the Centre would hand over more appointment letters over the coming months, several states would also organise similar job programmes, Modi said in his address.

The jobs on offer include those of central armed forces personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, stenographers, income-tax inspectors. The appointees will join the government at various levels, namely Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C.

“As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode,” the government had said.

Across India, central ministers will hand over appointment letters to thousands at different locations.

The country has, so far, been sheltered from the global economic turmoil, Modi said, citing the inflationary and macroeconomic issues that have plagued large and emerging economies, as fears of a recession grip the West.

India, the world's second most populous country, is expected to be the fastest-growing major economy this year despite headwinds from a slowing global economy as well as the recent sharp monetary tightening.