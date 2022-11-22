'Rozgar Melas' in NDA-ruled states benefit of double engine governments: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday handed out job appointment letters to more than 71,000 youngsters, saying similar campaigns have been held in NDA-ruled states and union territories in the past one month.

"This is the double benefit of double engine governments. The campaign to hand over appointment letters to the youth shall continue in a sustained manner," Modi said addressing the second 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) organised by the central government.

Double engine government has been a campaign issue for the BJP in several assembly elections, including the recently concluded in Himachal and the upcoming polls in Gujarat.

The prime minister distributed a total of 71,056 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing.

Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

Modi said in the past one month alone union territories and NDA-ruled states have handed out appointment letters to thousands of youth.

"In the past one month alone, Maharashtra and Gujarat have handed out thousands of appointment letters. A few days back, Uttar Pradesh government too has handed out appointment letters to several youth. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands,Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Chandigarh too have organised Rozgar Melas and handed out jobs to thousands of youth," the prime minister said.

He said the governments of Goa and Tripura were also organising Rozgar Mela on November 24 and November 28 respectively.

The prime minister said the organisation of Rozgar Mela showed that the government was working in mission mode to provide jobs to the youngsters of the country.

Modi said the youngsters were the biggest strength of country and the government was making every effort to ensure that their talent was utilised in nation-building.

The Prime Minister's Office said the campaign is a step towards fulfilling his commitment to according highest priority to employment generation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

In October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 people.

Modi had in June asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.

Modi on Tuesday also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module.

The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments. It will include a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatised to policies and transition smoothly into the new roles.