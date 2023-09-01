Nomura, Deutsche Bank raise India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20-40 bps

The upward revisions in the growth forecasts come after growth in April-June came in at 7.8 percent.

Nomura and Deutsche Bank have raised India’s FY24 growth forecast by 40 and 20 basis points, respectively, a day after India posted a GDP growth rate of 7.8 percent for the first quarter of 2023-24. While Nomura's new full-year projection is 5.9 percent, Deutsche Bank's is at 6.2 percent.

Both the forecasts remain below the government and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) projection of 6.5 percent.

"...actual GDP growth in April-June and tracking estimates for July-September are higher than our current baseline. As such, we are raising our 2023 GDP growth projection to 6.3 percent from 5.9 percent previously and 2023-24 at 5.9 percent from 5.5 percent previously," Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said in a note on September 1.

"However, taking into account the weaker global growth outlook in 2024 of 2.3 percent versus 2.8 percent in 2023, we are lowering our 2024-25 GDP growth forecast to 5.6 percent from 6.5 percent previously."

While the four-quarter high growth rate of 7.8 percent in April-June was broadly as per economists' expectations, it was 20 basis points lower than RBI’s forecast.

For 2023-24, the government and the RBI expect the GDP to grow by 6.5 percent, higher than almost all forecasts.

Bumps ahead

The RBI and the government's forecast appeared to be underpinned by the relatively muted impact of the global downturn, sustained buoyancy in services, continued push on public capex, and receding inflationary pressures, Varma and Nandi wrote.

"We remain less sanguine on the prospects over the coming quarters. India is going through an unfortunate spell of weak and erratic monsoons, with overall monsoons tracking 9 percent below normal and particularly deficient in the southern, eastern and central regions.

“While this is impacting Kharif sowing (particularly of pulses, oilseeds and cotton), it could also impact yields of Rabi crops later in the year that depend on reservoirs," they added.

While Nomura made a huge cut to its 2024-25 growth forecast, Deutsche Bank continues to see growth rising to 6.5 percent next year.

According to Kaushik Das, Deutsche Bank's chief economist for India and South Asia, India's growth is likely to slow down in the coming quarters of 2023-24 due to the lagged impact of monetary policy tightening, intensification of the global growth slowdown, fading of domestic pent-up demand, and possible downside risks from weather-related factors.

At the same time, the government's capex push and any incremental pick up in private investment following rising capacity utilisation levels could help support growth of around 6.2 percent.

"The last point is important, in our view. Indian corporate sector has not invested meaningfully for almost a decade now; with capacity utilisation improving, corporates may consider investing in fresh capex for the next cycle," Das added.

With growth set to slow down in the coming quarters – even the RBI sees GDP growth falling to 6.5 percent in July-September, 6 percent in October-December, and 5.7 percent in January-March 2024 – Nomura expects the central bank's monetary policy committee to reduce the repo rate by 100 basis points in 2024, with the first rate cut pencilled in for February.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.