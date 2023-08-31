English
    India’s April-June GDP growth at 7.8%, highest in four quarters

    The Indian economy had expanded by 6.1 percent in January-March and 13.1 percent in April-June 2022

    Siddharth Upasani
    August 31, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST
    Economists expected India's GDP to grow by 7.7 percent in the first quarter of 2023-24.

    India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate hit a four-quarter high in April-June, rising to 7.8 percent, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on August 31.

    At 7.8 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is slightly above expectations. A poll conducted by Moneycontrol had shown economists expected GDP growth for the first quarter of 2023-24 to come in at 7.7 percent.

    Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had forecast a growth rate of 8 percent.

    The Indian economy had expanded by 6.1 percent in January-March and 13.1 percent in April-June 2022.

    (This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)

    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
