India’s April-June GDP growth at 7.8%, highest in four quarters

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate hit a four-quarter high in April-June, rising to 7.8 percent, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on August 31.
At 7.8 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is slightly above expectations. A poll conducted by Moneycontrol had shown economists expected GDP growth for the first quarter of 2023-24 to come in at 7.7 percent.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had forecast a growth rate of 8 percent.
The Indian economy had expanded by 6.1 percent in January-March and 13.1 percent in April-June 2022.
(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)
