New rules for increased truck load capacity to be implemented immediately: Nitin Gadkari

Keeping concerns afloat regarding implementation of new truck load carrying capacity rules for commercial vehicles, union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the rules are "applicable immediately" even as officials said the ministry is yet to take a call on it.

"As we have taken the decision and it is out, it is considered to be implemented immediately," he said.

Gadkari, however, said that an advisory will be issued in a few days' time to clarify all the contours of the new policy.

The Centre on Tuesday had agreed to increase load carrying capacity for freight vehicles by 20 to 25 percent. Amendment to the rule was last made in 1983.

Broadly, gross vehicle weight (GVW) of a two-axle truck was increased to 18.5 tonne from 16.2 tonnes, an increase of about 20 percent. GVW for a three-axle truck was increased to 28.5 tonne from 25 tonne. For a five-axle truck, the vehicle weight was increased from 37 tonne to 43.5 tonne, up by over 25 percent. For tractor trailers, the limit has been raised by 36 percent.

A senior official, on condition of anonymity, said that the ministry is yet to decide how to implement the rules.

"The ministry is yet to take a call on that... We are yet to decide whether these are to be applied on new sales and give time to previous vehicles or not," the official said.

Gadkari said that the ministry held meetings with stakeholders to find a lawful solution to truck overloading problem. Centre now expects the industry to legally carry extra load, helping transport and logistics industry.

"A meeting was held with stakeholders to discuss the matter and find way to synchronise Indian transport and logistics industry with international norms... They assured us that their existing vehicles are designed to carry additional capacity easily," he said.

Officials from the ministry said that as existing trucks are designed to carry additional capacity, the new move shall not affect them.

"They said that their trucks are designed to carry 150 percent more than the stated limit of capacity. Thus, even if we increase the limit by 20 percent, they are fit to comply," an official said.

The union minister said that the amended rules will reduce corruption and lower the logistics cost in the country.

"If we will allow additional capacity to be carried, about 2 percent transportation cost can be reduced," he said.

The government plans to have strict implementation of the rules and has begun process to inform state governments and toll plazas to have stricter checks and balances system in place.