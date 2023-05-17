MC Exclusive: India waits to see what Tesla offers; value additions vital for sops: Govt official

Tesla last year had been asking for reduction of import duty on electric cars for access to Indian markets.

With a team of Tesla executives slated to meet the PMO and top officials from ministries on May 17 and 18, a senior government official said that they will evaluate what the electric car major has to offer for the Indian market. Timelines and value additions that they bring will be major criteria in deciding if any concessions will be given to the company.

“Tesla executives will be meeting with the PMO. They will also meet with officials of the ministries of finance and heavy industries and the NITI Aayog. We will listen to what they are offering for the Indian market, which is huge. Their plan must have something to benefit the Indian market,” the official told Moneycontrol.

Any concession that the government decides will not be exclusive to Tesla but will be for the entire EV sector, he pointed out. “The concessions may be project wise, what timelines they give, and value-additions they bring will be critical. They may seek concessions for initial machinery and manpower import, but it depends on what they are offering,” he said.

According to him, if Tesla offers to set up a research and development facility or a centre of excellence, then India does not need to think and may agree immediately.

“We have to analyse the implications of what Tesla asks for. If they are offering to set up a battery manufacturing unit, charging stations infrastructure or a manufacturing unit, discussions will continue even after their visit and then we will arrive at a decision,” he said.

Tesla had last year asked for a reduction in import duty on electric cars for access to Indian markets. The Tesla cars priced above $40,000 attract 100 percent import duty, while the cheaper ones 40 percent import duty in India. Tesla has been saying that India has one of the highest import duties on the sector globally. India had earlier refused to lower the duties and had indicated that the government was interested if Tesla gives a plan to set up an automobile manufacturing unit and provide employment.

The discussions with Indian officials are likely to revolve around the possibility of local sourcing of components for Tesla's car models, as the company looks beyond China.

This visit could mark a significant turning point in the relationship between India and Tesla, as the electric vehicle manufacturer is yet to establish a notable presence in the country. By engaging with Indian authorities, Tesla aims to pave the way for potential future operations in one of the world's largest automobile markets.

India has been actively promoting the adoption of electric vehicles to combat air pollution and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. With the Indian government's push towards electric mobility, Tesla's entry into the market could offer an attractive proposition for both parties.

Expanding its supply chain in India would not only allow Tesla to diversify its operations away from China but also align with the government's 'Make in India' initiative, which encourages domestic manufacturing and sourcing.