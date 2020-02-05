App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Last irritant of startups gone in Budget; perfect ecosystem for them in India: CBDT

CBDT Chairman P C Mody said most of the issues pertaining to startups were already addressed in last budget and the remaining matter on ESOPs (employee stock option plans) was resolved this time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposing to ease the taxation burden on ESOPs for startups, the "so-called" last irritant for budding entrepreneurs have been removed and it is now a perfect ecosystem for them in the country, the CBDT chief has said.

CBDT Chairman P C Mody said most of the issues pertaining to startups were already addressed in last budget and the remaining matter on ESOPs (employee stock option plans) was resolved this time.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes frames policy for the Income Tax Department and it functions under the Union Finance Ministry.

Close

"... So, the so-called last irritant for startups has also been removed... It is now a perfect ecosystem for the startups," he told PTI.

related news

Sitharaman in the Budget proposed to ease the burden of taxation on the employees by deferring the tax payment on ESOPs by five years or till they leave the company or when they sell their shares, whichever is earliest.

During their formative years, start-ups generally use ESOP to attract and retain highly talented employees. ESOP is a significant component of compensation for these employees.

Currently, ESOPs are taxable as perquisites at the time of exercise. This leads to cashflow problem for the employees who do not sell the shares immediately and continue to hold them for the long term.

Explaining, Mody said a point was raised if some kind of deferment could be made which is what "we have accepted".

"So an employee now can choose to defer his payment of tax on ESOPs, say up to 5 years provided they continue with the company," he said.

If that employee would quit from the company or sells those shares earlier, then it would be taxable at the time of sale but a facility has been given, he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Budget 2020 #CBDT #Economy #ecosystem #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.