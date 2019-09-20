App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Investor wealth spikes Rs 2.11 lakh cr after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announcements

Led by the spike in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 2,11,086.42 crore to Rs 1,40,79,839.48 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Domestic investor wealth soared by Rs 2.11 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday as equity market rallied following a slew of economy-boosting announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The BSE Sensex advanced over 1,300 points to a high of 37,421.70.

Led by the spike in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 2,11,086.42 crore to Rs 1,40,79,839.48 crore.

From the 30-share Sensex basket, barring NTPC, all other 29 scrips were trading in the green led by Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank, which were trading with gains of up to 5.7 percent.

Close

The rupee also rallied 66 paise to 70.68 against the US dollar on announcements made by the finance minister.

related news

In a major fiscal booster, the government on Friday slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 percent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies.

Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Govt to forego Rs 1.45 lakh cr/year on reduction in corp tax, other measures

Making the announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1.

This, she said is being done to promote investment and growth.

The government has also decided to not levy enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gain arising from sale of equity shares in a company liable for securities transaction tax.

Also, the super-rich tax will not to apply on capital gains arising from sale of any security including derivatives in hands of foreign portfolio investors.

In another relief, the minister said listed companies which have announced buyback of shares prior to July 5, will not be charged with super-rich tax.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 11:38 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.