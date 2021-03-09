English
India's GDP expected to grow by 11% in FY22: Crisil

Addressing the media in a webinar, Crisil's Chief Economist DK Joshi said while the COVID-19 pandemic's stubborn hold remains a potential risk, growth is expected to be more broad-based in the second half of FY22.

Arup Roychoudhury
March 09, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
India's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 11 percent in 2021-22 (FY22), ratings agency Crisil said on March 9 in one of the most optimistic GDP forecasts for the coming fiscal by any agency.

Addressing the media in a webinar, Crisil's Chief Economist DK Joshi said that while the COVID-19 pandemic's stubborn hold remains a potential risk, growth is expected to be more broad-based in the second half of FY22.

He said by the second half of the coming year, economic growth should reach pre-pandemic levels.

(This is a developing story. Please check again for updates)
