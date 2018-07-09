Indians stressed due to work and finances, says CignaTTK Health Insurance survey

A high percentage of Indians suffer from stress due to work and financial issues. A survey by CignaTTK Health Insurance said about 89 percent of the population in India suffer from stress compared to the global average of 86 percent.

The Cigna 360° Well-Being Survey-Future Assured showed stress levels are high in India compared with other developed and emerging countries including the United States, the UK, Germany, France, China, Brazil and Indonesia.

In addition, one in eight people has serious trouble in dealing with stress, with millennials suffering more than other groups. Nearly, 75 percent of respondents in India do not feel comfortable talking to a medical professional about their stress, cost being one of the biggest barriers to seeking professional help.

The survey drew on 14,467 online interviews conducted between February to March 2018, across 23 countries and territories.

“Employers can offer practical solutions such as flexi-hours or stress management programs that include mental wellness,” said Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Cigna TTK Health Insurance.

Work and finances are the key reasons people gave for their high level of stress. However, workplace wellness overall scored high, with about half the respondents saying they have received support and are participating in a workplace wellness program. The majority, 87 percent, said workplace wellness programmes are important in choosing between two potential employers.

Financial preparedness is a major concern

The findings show one in two respondents in India plans to finance their medical expenses from their savings in old age, followed by insurance.

Four in ten people in India have purchased health insurance for themselves. The people who claim to be ready for older age are better at planning; they do regular health checks and own insurance. They are also more likely to be married with children, and a high proportion has full-time employment and are more affluent.

Indians open to sharing health data

In India, private healthcare is perceived to be superior to public care in every aspect, except cost, by a resounding majority. As a result, there is a huge preference for private healthcare in India, with the majority utilising this system across all medical conditions.

There is also a high willingness to share data in India. Almost 90 percent of those surveyed said they would be open to sharing their healthcare data, as they see the benefits of better treatment and lower costs. Being clear about how data will be used is crucial, with about half of the respondents saying they would want to know how their data is being utilised.