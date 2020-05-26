App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India staring at worst recession since independence: Crisil

Crisil said a return to the pre-pandemic growth rates is unlikely in the next three fiscals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Economic activity across India has taken a hit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses and industries have remained shuttered for over two months now amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Even as restrictions have been eased across some parts of the country, especially with respect to domestic travel and business operations, states with a higher case burden are struggling to deal with the crisis.

Highlighting the grave economic impact of COVID-19, Crisil has said India is staring at its worst recession since independence.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is set to fall off the cliff and contract 5 percent this fiscal, Crisil said. The first quarter of FY21, it said, will witness a staggering 25 percent contraction (on-year). It also noted that going back to the pre-pandemic growth rates is unlikely in the next three fiscals despite policy support, with an estimated permanent loss of 10 percent to the country's real GDP (under the base case).

Close

Therefore, one can safely say that India is staring at an imminent recession. The report said that since the rating agency's last growth prediction, things have only gone downhill.

related news

"In the past 69 years, India has seen a recession only thrice – as per available data1 – in fiscals 1958, 1966 and 1980. The reason was the same each time – a monsoon shock that hit agriculture, then a sizeable part of the economy," the report said.

But this recession, the country's fourth since independence, its first since liberalisation and perhaps the worst to date, is different from the last three ones in three notable ways, according to CRISIL.

"For one, agriculture could soften the blow this time by growing near its trend rate, assuming a normal monsoon. Two, the pandemic-induced lockdowns have affected most non-agriculture sectors. And three, the global disruption has upended whatever opportunities India had on the exports front," it noted.

The report highlighted the things that have changed since the ratings agency's last forecast on April 28, wherein it had slashed the outlook for India's FY21 growth from 3.5 percent to 1.8 percent. The repeated extension of the lockdown in order to tackle the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, which has in turn led to a curtailing of economic activity, is one among the many. Another reason is the recent Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Centre, which according to CRISIL, is "without enough muscle".

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 08:52 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Crisil #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea

Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

Flights resumption: Even as flights and passenger number increase on day 2, low loads a worry for airlines

Flights resumption: Even as flights and passenger number increase on day 2, low loads a worry for airlines

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.