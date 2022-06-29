GST’s revenue-neutral rate requires correction, finance minister says

Goods and services tax (GST) revenue-neutral rate needs to be corrected, India’s finance minister said on June 29 after the two-day GST Council meeting, hinting that rate rationalisation moves could be considered going ahead.

“If rate rationalisation results in an increase, if and when it happens, it is making up for some other inefficiencies,” Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters in Chandigarh. “GST rate that is less than the revenue-neutral rate is affecting the efficiency and investment in some sectors.”

India’s GST Council has over the years reduced several tax rates, resulting in the lowering of the so-called revenue-neutral rate to about 11.5 percent against the target of 15 percent.

This hurts revenue collections for both the Centre and states. Governments in India have seen significant stress on their balance sheets over the last couple of years since the pandemic.

Today, the GST Council accepted the recommendations of a group of ministers (GoM) on correcting the so-called inverted duty structure and pruning the list of exemptions.

The council gave the GoM three months to decide on rate rationalisation measures.