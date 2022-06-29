English
    GST Council accepts GoM recommendations on exemption, inverted duty structure

    The council has given the GoM more time to decide on rate rationalization measures, said Nirmala Sitharaman

    Siddharth Upasani
    June 29, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST
    Representative image


    The GST Council has accepted the recommendations of a group of ministers (GoM) on correcting the so-called inverted duty structure and pruning the list of exemptions, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.


    The council has given the GoM more time to decide on rate rationalization measures, Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after the two-day GST Council meeting ended in Chandigarh on June 29.


    The council also considered tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and has given the GoM more time until July 15 to firm up its report after speaking to stakeholders.


    The Finance Minister noted that the states have said that compensation cess can be continued at least for a few years, if not for 5 years.

    When a nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) subsumed 17 central and state levies from July 1, 2017, it was decided that states will be compensated for any loss of revenue from the new tax for five years.


    While Rs 3 lakh crore compensation was released to the states in the first three years of GST implementation, the Centre had to resort to market borrowing to bridge the GST compensation shortfall as revenue collections were hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic disruption.

    The Centre borrowed Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2020-21 and Rs 1.59 lakh crore in 2021-22 and passed this on to states. The GST compensation cess, levied on sin and luxury goods like tobacco, coal and cars, has been extended until March 2026 to repay GST related borrowings.

    GST Council will meet in first week of August on a limited agenda, the minister said.

     

     

    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
    Tags: #GST #GST Council
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 04:35 pm
