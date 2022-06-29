English
    States seek GST compensation extension by five years, ministers say

    Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said every state has asked for an extension to compensation, including those ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Siddharth Upasani
    June 29, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST
    Representative image

    India’s states have sought that the goods and services tax (GST) compensation be extended by five years, state ministers said on June 29.

    The Centre did not say anything in response to the request, Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal said while speaking on the sidelines of the GST Council meeting in Chandigarh.

    The two-day GST Council meeting has ended and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief the media after 4 pm.

    Several opposition-ruled states, including Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala, have on the record sought an extension of GST compensation to states beyond the June 30 deadline.

    Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that every state has asked for an extension to compensation, including those ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    At the time of introduction of GST in 2017, the constitutional amendment provided for compensation to states for five years for revenue lost. The GST Compensation to States Act provided for release of compensation based on 14 percent year-on-year growth.

    States' finances are expected to come under further stress as the compensation ends.

    Rajasthan’s Dhariwal said that the state is against the rate hikes proposed on various consumer items as those would have an inflationary impact. The council’s rate increases would come into effect from July 18, he added.

    The GST Council will next meet in August, another minister said.
    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
    Tags: #GST #GST At 5 #GST compensation #GST Council
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 03:55 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.