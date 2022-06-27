English
    GST at 5: The making of a tax system – a timeline of key milestones

    The Goods and Services Tax regime is set to complete five years on June 30. But the indirect tax framework has been in the works since the turn of the millennium.

    Siddharth Upasani
    June 27, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced on July 1, 2017 after many years of political and legal negotiations. But all the outstanding issues were not put to bed by the implementation of the GST, and several tweaks have been made since then. The GST Council is set to meet for the 47th time on June 28-29 ahead of the fifth anniversary of the indirect tax regime.

    But how did India arrive at this juncture? Perhaps the best way to know that is to take a walk through the years.

     

    July 17, 2000: The Centre sets up an Empowered Committee of state finance ministers to monitor the implementation of uniform floor rates of sales tax by states and union territories, to monitor the phasing out of the sales-tax based incentive schemes, to decide milestones and methods for states to switch over to a value added tax (VAT), and to monitor reforms in the Central Sales Tax system

    February 28, 2006: Finance minister P Chidambaram announces that GST would be introduced on April 1, 2010

    November 10, 2009: Empowered Committee of state finance ministers submits first discussion paper on GST in India

    February 26, 2010: Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee delays introduction of GST by one year to April 2011

    March 22, 2011: The Constitution (115th Amendment) Bill to provide for the introduction of GST introduced in the Lok Sabha

    March 29, 2011: The Constitution (115th Amendment) Bill referred to the Standing Committee on Finance by the Lok Sabha

    March 28, 2013: GST Network incorporated as a Section 25 private limited company

    August 7, 2013: Standing Committee on Finance submits report on The Constitution (115th Amendment) Bill

    May 18, 2014: The Constitution (115th Amendment) Bill lapses after the 15th Lok Sabha is dissolved

    December 19, 2014: The Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill to provide for the introduction of GST introduced in the Lok Sabha

    May 6, 2015: The Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill passed by the Lok Sabha

    May 14, 2015: The Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill referred to a Select Committee by the Rajya Sabha

    Jul 22, 2015: Select committee submits report on The Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill

    December 4, 2015: A committee led by Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian submits its report on possible GST rates

    August 3, 2016: The Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill passed by the Rajya Sabha with amendments

    August 8, 2016: The Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill passed by the Lok Sabha

    August 9, 2016: The Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill notified as Constitution (101st Amendment) Act

    August 12, 2016: Assam becomes first state to ratify The Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill

    September 1, 2016: Odisha becomes 16th state to ratify The Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill

    September 8, 2016: President Pranab Mukherjee gives assent to The Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill

    September 12, 2016: Union Cabinet approves setting up of GST Council

    September 22, 2016: GST Council holds first meeting in New Delhi

    March 27, 2017: The Central Goods and Services Tax Bill, Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill, Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill, Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha

    March 29, 2017: GST-related bills passed by the Lok Sabha

    April 6, 2017: GST-related bills passed by the Rajya Sabha

    April 12, 2017: GST laws notified

    May 18, 2017: GST Council announces tax rates and cess on goods and services

    July 1, 2017: GST rolled out

    June 28, 2022: GST Council begins 47th meeting in Chandigarh

    June 30, 2022: Five-year compensation period for states ends
    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
    Tags: #Economy #GST #GST At 5 #Politics
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 03:42 pm
