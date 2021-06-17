Government should provide Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus to shore up demand: CII president Narendran

CII President T V Narendran

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the government to provide a fiscal stimulus worth Rs 3 lakh crore along with direct cash transfers to raise flagging domestic demand.

In his first press conference after taking charge, CII's new president TV Narendran, who is also the CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel Ltd, said the government had the room for the stimulus, which would amount to 1.3 percent of India's GDP.

"Assuming unchanged revenue consumptions in the budget, an expansion of the deficit to 8 percent of the GDP will entail an additional spending about Rs. 2.6 lakh crore," Narendran said. He added that to fund this deficit the Reserve Bank of India would obviously need to expand it's balance sheet, as it has been doing.

Direct cash transfers through Jan Dhan accounts and an enhanced MGNREGA allocation should be attempted by the government to raise domestic demand hit hard by coronavirus outbreak, CII has suggested.

The move is also necessitated for quickly restarting the private investment cycle, Narendran said. "The Indian economy is a consumption-driven economy with it accounting for over 60 percent of GDP, and the cumulative impact of two waves on incomes, livelihoods and customer sentiments coupled with an increase in household medical expenses, are likely to have an impact on consumer demand for some time," Narendran said.

Narendran has also called for relief measures for the financially stressed population, including a reduction in excise duty on fuel, time-bound tax relief, interest subventions for homebuyers and short-term cuts on GST rates. The time was also opportune to include aviation turbine fuel into the GST regime, he said.

Macro policy

Narendran has also called for a further recapitalization of public sector banks to the tune of Rs. 20,000 crores, in addition to the Rs. 20,000 crores that has been provisioned in this years budget.

"The pandemic would be a setback to financial institutions which had been making progress in dealing with Non Performing Assets (NPA). Public sector banks continue to be the largest source of credit for Indian industry and as the economy recovers the banks would need to meet the credit needs and absorb the impact of a possible increase in NPAs," Narendran stressed.

Saying that the pandemic has also shown the need for risk management and insurance solutions for covering pandemic risk going forward, Narendran suggested the government kickstart the setting up of a 'national pandemic pool'.

"The government has a role to play in the allocation of a corpus towards creating a pandemic pool to cover the risk of losses from future pandemics including loss of jobs and profits due to business interruptions," Narendran said.

MSMEs and jobs

MSMEs should be given a special push along with timely clearance of dues, according to the new President. He added that the Rs. 3 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) scheme announced last year to alleviate cash trouble of MSMEs be expanded to Rs. 5 lakh and extended to 31 March, 2022.

While the government had recently expanded the scope of the scheme in its third makeover, CII has suggested that retail and machine tools sectors, both of which have large number of firms, also be covered by it.

"There is not only a need to take a look at the ease of doing business, as the government has done over the past few years, but also monitor and reduce the cost of doing business," Narendran said to a question on increasing job growth in the manufacturing sector.

Apart from extending the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, the government's flagship initiative to raise employment in the formal sector till 31 March, 2022, CII has also pushed for a LTC tax voucher scheme smilar to the one announced last year.

A renewed focus on labour-intensive sectors like textile, leather and electronics would lead to quicker job growth, he said.

On the Reserve Bank of India, Narendran said CII was not seeking a further rate cut but was asking that a rate increase not be attempted for the time. At its recent monetary policy review, the central bank left its key rates unchanged.

CII will also be setting up three new national centres focused on new technologies and innovation, dedicated to artificial intelligence, design and IP creation and technology management, the new President has announced.