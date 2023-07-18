English
    G20: Russia condemned for pulling out of Black Sea Grain Initiative

    According to the United Nations, more than 32 million tonnes of food commodities have been exported from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports to 45 countries across three continents in the year in which the initiative was active.

    Siddharth Upasani
    July 18, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST
    The Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye in July 2022.

    Members of the G20 have condemned Russia for pulling out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on July 18.

    "Several members condemned it, saying this shouldn't have happened," Sitharaman told reporters at the conclusion of the third meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Gandhinagar.

    "Food passing through the Black Sea shouldn't have been stopped or suspended," she added.

    On July 17, Russia said that it would revoking its involvement in the war-time agreement that allowed grain to be moved from Ukraine to Africa and Asia to tackle the food crisis caused by the war, which have pushed up prices to eye-watering levels. Russia has said that it will honour the deal after "the part of the Black Sea deal related to Russia is implemented".

