    Fuel Prices on June 12: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

    Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre before, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 earlier.

    June 12, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
    Fuel prices have remained unchanged ever since the government on May 21 announced an excise duty cut on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

    The cut translated into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre for petrol in Delhi and Rs 7 a litre for diesel. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre before, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 earlier.

    In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 and diesel Rs 97.28. In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 106.03, and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

    Oil marketing companies are passing on the excise duty cut to consumers despite incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its oil needs through imports.

    In other news, Iran and Venezuela signed a 20-year cooperation plan in Tehran on Saturday as the two countries, among the world's top oil producers, grapple with U.S. sanctions that are crippling their exports.

    The plan includes cooperation in the fields of oil, petrochemicals, defence, agriculture, tourism, and culture and was signed by foreign ministers Hossein Amirabdollahian and Venezuela's Carlos Faria.

    It also includes repair of Venezuelan refineries and the export of technical and engineering services.
