you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | ATMs lose, payments banks gain

Curiously, digital payment transactions fell to 2.36 billion in April, compared to 3 billion in March

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ATM (Representative Image)
ATM (Representative Image)

The fear of contracting COVID-19 through high-traffic automated teller machines (ATMs) has pushed people towards alternate payment options to complete purchases.

Increasingly people are leaning towards Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) and point of sale (PoS) terminals to withdraw cash, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) suggests.

In April, ATM withdrawals plunged 47 percent to 286 million compared to March, while AePS transactions more than doubled to 87 million, and PoS terminal withdrawals jumped 21 percent to 4 million.

Besides this, housing societies have also arranged for doorstep cash withdrawals – which has decreased footfall at ATMs, Mint reported.

The data further showed that AePS transactions jumped in conjunction to the Centre’s direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman – this means a large number of bank accounts conducting such transactions were Jan Dhan ones, it added.

Merchant account provider Fino Payments Bank saw business at its Bharat Petroleum network outlets jump. CEO Rishi Gupta told the paper that transactions at these 8,000 outlets fell in the first week of lockdown, but the trend has since been upwards.

“Roughly about 5-7 percent of our transactions happens through BPCL outlets. The numbers declined in the first 15 days of the lockdown because many of these outlets were shut, but it has now recovered and is back to pre-lockdown numbers in May and we expect it to grow 20-25 percent in June," said Gupta.

Curiously, digital payment transactions fell to 2.36 billion in April, compared to 3 billion in March.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on June 12 had said the goal is to increase digital transactions to a billion per day

Amitabh Kant, chief executive of government think-tank NITI Aayog, recently said the country is targeting one billion digital transactions per day in a push towards bringing more people under the ambit of such modes of payments.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 10:08 am

tags #ATMs #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #RBI

