Jun 16, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 1,647 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally crosses 42,000
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 3,32,424.
Today is the eighty-fourth day of India's nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0'. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,32,424. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 9,520. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 80 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.36 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | PM Modi, CMs likely to discuss surge in surge in COVID-19 cases today: Reports
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with chief ministers of states and Union Territories via video conferencing today and tomorrow. They are likely to discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases, reports suggest.
Chief Ministers of Kerala, Punjab, Assam, among other states, and all Northeast states will hold a video conference with the prime minister starting at 3.00 pm today. Other states will do so tomorrow.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest on this, and much more, through the day.
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates | Mumbai airport to double flight operations from June 16
Mumbai airport will double its operations to 100 domestic flights from today, and these will include 50 departures and an equal number of arrivals.
After initially declining permission to let the airport operate, the Maharashtra government had then relented and allowed it to have 50 flights a day.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | 1,647 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 42,000; death toll mounts to 1,400
Delhi recorded 1,647 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally in the city to over 42,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400, authorities said.
Seventy-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department said in a bulletin.
From June 12-14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi. The highest spike of 2,224 fresh cases was recorded on June 14.
The bulletin also said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,400, and the total number of cases mounted to 42,829. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 3,32,424. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 1,69,797 patients have recovered, 9,520 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 1,53,106. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 80 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.36 lakh.
With over 21.1 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and India.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the eighty-fourth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till June 30. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month under the ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.