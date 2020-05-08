App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 forces government to rejig borrowing plan, hikes it to Rs 12 lakh crore

The government has also increased the weekly borrowing target to Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 21,000 crore fixed on March 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

To tackle the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has sharply increased its gross market borrowing programme. The Central government has raised the estimated gross market borrowing for FY 2020-21 to Rs 12 lakh crore from Rs 7.80 lakh crore as per Budget Estimates (BE) 2020-21, the government said in a circular.

The government said the revision in borrowings has been necessitated on account of the COVID pandemic.

The gilt issuance calendar for the remainder of April-September has also been modified.

Close

"There are clear signs of government finances being affected by the shutdown as revenue has ebbed and expenditure pressure will be there through the year even after the lockdown is withdrawn," Care Ratings said in a report.

related news

This could also mean that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) presently doesn't intend to lend directly to the government. "Also the surplus money going into reverse repo could not be diverted to GSecs which make a safe avenue for parking surplus funds," the report said.

As per the revised calendar, the government will borrow Rs 6 lakh crore from the market via gilts through the remaining part of the first half of the year.

The government borrows money from the market to meet any shortfall in funds to meet its expenditure when it is unable to cover it with income earned through tax, non-tax revenue.

The government borrows money from the market through the issue of dated securities and treasury bills, the purchase and sale of which is conducted by the Reserve Bank of India.

The money that government borrows during a particular fiscal year is called the net borrowing, while gross borrowing includes net borrowing for the year and the repayment of past loans.

When the expenditure is higher than the income, the difference -- referred to as the fiscal deficit -- widens.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 08:09 pm

tags #borrowings #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #Economy #RBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Over 50% consumers continue to have negative outlook on future income: Report

Over 50% consumers continue to have negative outlook on future income: Report

Coronavirus lockdown: Movies emerge as primary source of entertainment for TV viewers

Coronavirus lockdown: Movies emerge as primary source of entertainment for TV viewers

Some White House staff to wear masks after valet tests positive: Trump

Some White House staff to wear masks after valet tests positive: Trump

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.