you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | Govt hikes MGNREGA wages by Rs 2,000/worker, offers sops to farmers

The government will front load the first installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, whereby farmers receive Rs 6,000 per annum

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 25 announced that the Centre is considering increasing wages under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MNREGA) by Rs 2,000 per worker.

The wage will benefit five crore families, she said.

The government will front load the first instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, whereby farmers will receive Rs 6,000 per annum.

"Around 8.69 crore farmer will get immediate benefit out of this," said Sitharaman.

Among other measures, Sitharaman also announced Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme of Rs 1.70 lakh crore, for which the measures, include Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for all frontline medical 'warriors', Sitharaman said. The Scheme will be in two silos - one food related and one for cash transfer - largely under direct benefit transfer (DBT), she added.

"The government announces the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana for 80 crore people, which is 2/3rd of the population," she said.

The finance minister announced, "each person will get 5 kg of rice or wheat (as per choice) over and above the existing 5 kg of rice/wheat being given."

"Besides this, 1 kg of pulse/dal (as per regional preferences) will also be given per household so that no gareeb remains without food," Sitharaman added.

"These can be availed in two installments," she added.
First Published on Mar 26, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Economy #India

