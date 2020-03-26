Coronavirus pandemic|FM Sitharaman announces Rs 50 lakh medical insurance for every health worker

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on March 26, announced a Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover per person for frontline health workers involved in managing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"These workers would include sanitation staff, doctors, Asha workers, paramedics and nurses," she added.

This is expected to benefit 20 lakh beneficiaries handling the COVID-19 crisis across India.

Frontline workers working across hospitals with COVID-19 positive patients are the most at risk of contracting the illness. The Rs 50 lakh medical cover per person is expected to benefit such individuals and will help them in their hospitalization and treatment expenses.

It is likely that any of these health workers diagnosed as COVID-19 positive will be eligible to get claims under the Rs 50 lakh health insurance cover. Expenses including further testing, hospitalisation and medication costs will be covered under this insurance scheme.

While the modalities are yet to be announced, it is announced that any health workers who is currently working across the hospitals in India will get access to the Rs 50 lakh medical cover. The government will bear the premium costs.

India has 649 reported positive COVID-19 cases so far with 13 deaths. In Delhi, a Mohalla clinic doctor has tested positive after which 800 people were quarantined.

[This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.]