India fights coronavirus | Govt announces slew of economic measures: Here's the full text

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 announced a slew of economic measures following the national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Here's the full text of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package announced by the FM today:

Insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19 in Government Hospitals and Health Care Centres

• Safai karamcharis, ward-boys, nurses, paramedics, technicians,doctors and specialists and other health would be covered by aSpecial insurance Scheme.• Any health professional who while treating Covid-19 patients omeets with some accident, then he/she would be compensated withan amount of Rs 50 lakh under the scheme.• All government health centres, wellness centres and hospitals ofCentre as well as States would be covered under this schemeapproximately 22 lakh health workers would be provided insurance

cover to fight this pandemic.

• Each farmer would be given Rs 2000 during the month of April2020.• It would cover 8.7 crore farmers and Rs 16000 crores would be

distributed to them.

Help to Poor

• A total of 20.40 crores PMJDY women account-holders would begiven an ex-gratia of Rs.500 per month for next three months.• This will help them to run their household during this difficult period..• For this purpose, the Government of India will spend Rs 31000

crores.

Gas cylinders

• Under PM Garib Kalyan yojana, gas cylinders, free of cost,would be provided to 8 crore poor families for the next three months.• Three gas cylinders would be provided during this period.

• Rs.13000 crores would be provided for this purpose.

Help to low wage earners in organised sectors

• Wage-earners below Rs.15000 per month in businesses havingless than 100 workers are at risk of losing their employment.• Under this package, government proposes to pay 24 percent oftheir monthly wages into their PF accounts for next threemonths.• This would prevent disruption in their employment.

• Rs 5000 crores are being provided for this purpose.

Support for senior citizens (above 60 years), widows and Divyang

• There are around 3 crore aged widows and people in Dviyangcategory who are vulnerable due to economic disruption caused byCOVID-19.• Government will give them Rs 1000 to tide over difficulties duringnext three months.• Rs 3000 crores has been provided for this purpose in the PM Garib

Kalyan Package.

IV PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

• Government of India would not allow anybody, specially any poorfamily, to suffer on account of non-availability of foodgrains due todisruption in the next three months.• 80 crore individuals, i.e, roughly two-thirds of India’spopulation would be covered under this scheme.• Each one of them would be provided double of their currententitlement over next three months.• This additionality would be free of cost.• GOI will bear entire expenditure of Rs 40000 crores spent for this

purpose.

Pulses:

• To ensure adequate availability of protein to all the abovementioned individuals, one kg per family, of pulses like moong, toor,

chana, urad would be provided for next three months.

• These pulses would be provided free of cost by the government ofIndia.

• GOI will be spending Rs. 5000 crores for this purpose.

V MNREGA

• Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, MNREGA wages would beincreased by Rs 20 with effect from 1 April, 2020.• This will benefit approximately 13.62 crore families.• Approximately,Rs 5600 Crores will be spent for this purpose.VI Other components of PM Garib Kalyan package• Organised sector :• Employees’ Provident Fund Regulations will be amended to includePandemic as the reason to allow non-recoverable advance of 75percent of the amount or three months of the wages, whicheveris lower, from their accounts.• Families of four crore workers registered under EPF can take benefit

of this window.

Self-Help groups :

Women organised through 63 lakhs Self Help Groups(SHGs)support 6.85 crore households.a) Limit of collateral free lending would be increased from Rs 10 toRs 20 lakhs.

b) This will help them by additional credit availability.

PM Garib Kalyan Package provides RS 1,75,000 crore to the poor to help them fight the battle against Corona Virus.