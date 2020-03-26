Coronavirus pandemic: FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1.7 lk cr relief under PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme

Under the Rs 1.70 lakh crore scheme, cash transfers will be made to poor and migrant workers.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on March 26, announced the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme to help the poor during the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the Rs 1.70 lakh crore scheme, cash transfers will be made to poor and migrant workers.(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
First Published on Mar 26, 2020 01:35 pm