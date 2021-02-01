Budget 2021: Insurance investments get a boost with FDI limit hiked to 74%

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Union Budget 2021 speech that the foreign direct investment limit will be hiked to 74 percent from 49 percent.

This will be after the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Act 2015 and Insurance Act 1938 are amended in the Parliament. When the insurance sector was privatised in 2000, the FDI limit was fixed at 26 percent, which was then raised to 49 percent in 2015.

She said that the majority of the directors in the board of these insurance companies will have to be resident Indians. This means that Indian management control will be retained in these companies.

“The FDI limit hike in insurance will allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards. Under the new structure, the majority of directors on the boards and key management persons will be resident Indians with atleast 50 percent directors as independent directors. A specified percentage of profit will be retained as general reserve," said the finance minister.

When the 49 percent insurance FDI limit was implemented in 2015, the ‘Indian management control’ clause was inserted into the Act. This clause said that all major board decisions, strategies and appointments could be done in Indian insurance companies only if a majority of the Indian shareholders give their nod.

Russell Gaitonde, Partner, Deloitte India said that the government’s decision to increase the FDI limit in the insurance sector from 49 percent to 74 percent is a welcome move as it was a long standing industry request and will help attract greater foreign investment and strengthen the insurance sector.

After the BJP government came into power in 2019, the first proposal was to increase the FDI cap in the insurance sector to 74 percent. This was to ensure that the insurance sector, which is currently capital starved, gets additional investment.

After the 2015 FDI hike, while the expectation was that the insurance sector would get fresh capital of Rs 25,000 crore, the actual infusion into the business was just around Rs 5,400 crore. The rest was local firms selling their stakes to foreign joint venture partners. Such stake sales did nothing to increase the capital position of the insurance companies.