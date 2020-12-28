Bajaj Allianz General partners with J&K government for PMJAY SEHAT

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has in association with Jammu & Kashmir Government launched the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT for all the residents of the Union territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 26 launched the PMJAY SEHAT scheme for all J&K residents. A total of 2.1 million families will be covered under the SEHAT scheme. SEHAT stands for social, endeavour for health, and telemedicine.

The scheme will provide universal health insurance cover with a sum insured of Rs 5 lakh and the health insurance will be provided on

family floater basis. This scheme will provide free of cost insurance to residents and the premium is borne by the government.

Tapan Singhel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said this would transform the way health insurance is distributed across the entire country.

"So far, under PMJAY people belonging to economically weaker sections of the society who were a part of SECC database were eligible for this scheme. However, under this new PMJAY-SEHAT scheme, all J&K citizens will be eligible for this scheme and can access medical treatment across the country," he added.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has been implementing the PMJAY in the region since 2018 where it has covered over 600,000 families.

Under the PMJAY SEHAT scheme, there will be SEHAT health cards given to all the beneficiaries in J&K. To avail free treatment during hospitalisation, the beneficiary will have to show this card in the hospital.

There is no cap on family size or age of the beneficiary under the SEHAT scheme. Cashless treatment will be offered across public and private hospitals under the scheme.