Australia opens border to foreign students from Dec 1, India welcomes move

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File image)

Australia on Monday announced opening its borders to fully vaccinated international students, and categories of skilled workers from Dec 1, a step that the union government in New Delhi termed as “most welcome move” that will aid mobility of students and professionals.

Education is a big economic sector for Australia. And international students, including tens of thousands of Indians, contribute AUD 31 billion annually to the country’s economy, and support about 250,000 jobs.

Australian education minister Alan Tudge said the decision is good news for international students, the universities in his country and their economy.

“We are opening borders to international students on 1 December. This is good for those students, good for the unis and good for our economy,” Tudge said in a social media post.

Within hours, Dharmendra Pradhan, the union education, skill development and entrepreneurship minister welcomed the move and said it will aid mobility of both Indian students and professionals.

“This is a most welcome move for all Australia-bound Indian students. The addition of Covaxin into Australia’s list of approved Covid19 vaccines will further ensure return of Indian students and professionals to Australia,” Pradhan tweeted.

Australia is a key education destination for Indians. It is counted among the top four destination choices – the US, UK, Australia and Canada – among Indians looking to pursue education abroad. Tens of thousands of Indians study in Australia across verticals and streams.

The return of students and skilled workers to Australia is a key “milestone in our pathway back” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had announced earlier Monday.

Universities Australia’s Chief Executive Catriona Jackson said this will give heart to more than 130,000 international students with visas waiting to return to Australia. They want nothing more than to re-join their classmates in Australia. Universities Australia works as a voice for universities there.

“The value of international students to Australia is more than just the impact they have on the economy and employment, though their $31 billion annual economic contribution and support for 250,000 jobs is important,” Jackson said in a media statement.

“These students are the future corporate and political leaders of our nearest trading partners. They make an enormous contribution to Australia’s influence in the world,” she added.

Commencements in the higher education sector have declined by more than 40 percent since the peak recorded in August 2019, with new starters now falling to just above the level recorded in August 2013, as per Universities Australia.

“Returning students have to adhere to state and territory quarantine rules, but we are seeing an increasing trend towards no quarantine for fully vaccinated students,” it added.