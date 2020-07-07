App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 11:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

9 positive things KV Kamath said about the economy

Veteran banker KV Kamath has held out hope for the economy amid a throng of voices that have predicted the worst in terms of a severe contraction in growth.

Here are nine positive things he said about the economy in an exclusive interview with Network18.

- Does not see the Indian economy having a ‘hard landing’.

- Kamath does not think the contraction in the Indian economy will be to the order that people are talking about.

- He sees the domestic economy expanding, “which means that domestic companies will have a large space to operate as India is a very large market as we head towards the $5 trillion economy.”

- According to him, India will grow at double-digits for a very long period of time. By this he means upwards of a minimum 10-15 years.

- Given the government’s stimulus measures and Reserve Bank’s interest rate cuts, he expects growth to return. But warns that the momentum of growth needs to be maintained.

- “The economy will experience a little bit of pain but will come out of it – the country is going to see shallow ‘U’ shaped recovery,” he stated.

- He called on banks to work with the government and RBI to ensure that the low interest rate climate endures.

- The Centre could consider a moratorium of longer nature, maybe a one-time moratorium, he said.

- On fiscal deficit, he said, “In this new normal, we need to put concepts like deficit on hold.”

For more stories on the interview click here
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #Business #Economy #KV Kamath

