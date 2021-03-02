5-year tax-saving fixed deposit: These banks offer up to 6.75%

Representative image

Fixed deposits (FD) are considered as one of the most popular schemes for saving. Even for the purpose of tax-saving under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.1961, many prefer tax-saving fixed deposits because of convenience and guaranteed returns over other instruments like PPF, ELSS, ULIP, NPS that offer better returns.

In tax-saving FDs, one can save up to Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year. On various counts, tax-saving FDs differ from normal FDs.

Check out 10 salient features of tax-savings FDs:

-Tax-saving fixed deposits come with a lock-in period of five years, before which you cannot withdraw your money.

-Only resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) can open these deposits.

-Tax-saving FDs can be opened either in single or in joint names. In case of joint holding, only the first holder can claim the tax benefit under Section 80C.

-One can choose either monthly/quarterly/annual interest payout option on these FDs. You can also choose the compounding option wherein interest earned will be re-invested.

-Interest earned on tax-saving fixed deposits is taxable. The interest amount gets added to your annual income and will be taxable as per your income tax slab. Interest payable is calculated on a quarterly basis only.

-Banks deduct TDS (tax-deductible at source) at the rate of 10% on the annual interest earned on these FDs. If you are exempt from paying tax, you need to submit form 15G/H at the beginning of the financial year with the bank.

-Tax-saving FDs can be opened through any public or private sector banks except co-operative banks and rural banks.

-The post office term deposit of five-year also qualifies for deduction under Section 80C.

-You can neither do premature withdrawal nor take a loan against tax-saving fixed deposits.

-Interest rates offered on these deposits vary from bank to bank. While large banks like State Bank of India offer the lowest rate on tax-saving deposits, some of the smaller private sector banks offer attractive rates on these deposits.