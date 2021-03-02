English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

5-year tax-saving fixed deposit: These banks offer up to 6.75%

In tax-saving FDs, one can save up to Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year. On various counts, tax-saving FDs differ from normal FDs.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Fixed deposits (FD) are considered as one of the most popular schemes for saving. Even for the purpose of tax-saving under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.1961, many prefer tax-saving fixed deposits because of convenience and guaranteed returns over other instruments like PPF, ELSS, ULIP, NPS that offer better returns.

In tax-saving FDs, one can save up to Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year. On various counts, tax-saving FDs differ from normal FDs.

Check out 10 salient features of tax-savings FDs:

-Tax-saving fixed deposits come with a lock-in period of five years, before which you cannot withdraw your money.

-Only resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) can open these deposits.

Close

Related stories

-Tax-saving FDs can be opened either in single or in joint names. In case of joint holding, only the first holder can claim the tax benefit under Section 80C.

-One can choose either monthly/quarterly/annual interest payout option on these FDs. You can also choose the compounding option wherein interest earned will be re-invested.

-Interest earned on tax-saving fixed deposits is taxable. The interest amount gets added to your annual income and will be taxable as per your income tax slab. Interest payable is calculated on a quarterly basis only.

-Banks deduct TDS (tax-deductible at source) at the rate of 10% on the annual interest earned on these FDs. If you are exempt from paying tax, you need to submit form 15G/H at the beginning of the financial year with the bank.

-Tax-saving FDs can be opened through any public or private sector banks except co-operative banks and rural banks.

-The post office term deposit of five-year also qualifies for deduction under Section 80C.

-You can neither do premature withdrawal nor take a loan against tax-saving fixed deposits.

-Interest rates offered on these deposits vary from bank to bank. While large banks like State Bank of India offer the lowest rate on tax-saving deposits, some of the smaller private sector banks offer attractive rates on these deposits.

Banks that offer the best rates on 5-year tax-saving deposits to non-senior citizens:
BanksInterest rates
DCB Bank6.75%
Yes Bank6.75%
Indusind Bank6.50%
RBL Bank6.25%
AU Small Finance Bank6.50%
Deutsche Bank6.00%
Karur Vysya Bank5.65%
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank5.55%
 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Economy #India #personal finance
first published: Mar 2, 2021 10:03 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.