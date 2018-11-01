Zylog Systems Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.12 crore, down 14.53% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 22.12 crore in September 2018 down 14.53% from Rs. 25.88 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2018 up 113.79% from Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2018 up 347.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2017.

Zylog Systems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.29 in September 2017.

Zylog Systems shares closed at 0.85 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -64.58% returns over the last 6 months and -78.48% over the last 12 months.