you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank Q4: Private sector lender reports loss of Rs 1,507 crore

Gross non-performing assets doubled to 3.22 percent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2019 from 1.28 percent at the end of 2017-18.

Private sector lender Yes Bank on April 26 reported a loss of Rs 1,507 crore for the quarter ended March 2019 owing to rise in provisioning for bad loans (mainly due to events at IL&FS Group and Jet Airways).

The loss for quarter ended March 2019 stood at Rs 1,507 crore against profit at Rs 1,179.44 crore in the same period last year.

Net interest income during the quarter increased by 16.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,506 crore.

Other income (non-interest income) fell sharply by 62.6 percent to Rs 532 crore and operating profit plunged 38 percent to Rs 1,323.4 crore in Q4.

Provisions and contingencies increased to Rs 3,661.7 crore, showing a massive rise of 565.5 percent sequentially and 816 percent year-on-year.

Asset quality also worsened during the quarter ended March 2019. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances were higher at 3.22 percent against 2.10 percent in previous quarter. Net NPA also increased at 1.86 percent against 1.18 percent in December quarter.

Gross non-performing assets doubled to 3.22 percent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2019 from 1.28 percent at the end of 2017-18.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 07:21 pm

