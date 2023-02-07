English
    Wonderla Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.20 crore, up 134.32% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonderla Holidays are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.20 crore in December 2022 up 134.32% from Rs. 48.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.94 crore in December 2022 up 756.32% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.00 crore in December 2022 up 280.06% from Rs. 16.05 crore in December 2021.

    Wonderla Holidays
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.2066.0448.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.2066.0448.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.363.972.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.823.492.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04-0.22-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8111.288.96
    Depreciation8.548.659.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.8028.1019.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.9110.784.76
    Other Income4.563.691.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.4614.466.56
    Interest0.070.050.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.3914.416.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.3914.416.49
    Tax13.453.891.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.9410.534.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.9410.534.55
    Equity Share Capital56.5656.5656.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.891.860.80
    Diluted EPS6.881.860.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.891.860.80
    Diluted EPS6.881.860.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited