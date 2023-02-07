Wonderla Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.20 crore, up 134.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.20 crore in December 2022 up 134.32% from Rs. 48.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.94 crore in December 2022 up 756.32% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.00 crore in December 2022 up 280.06% from Rs. 16.05 crore in December 2021.

Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 6.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2021.

Wonderla shares closed at 371.65 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.61% returns over the last 6 months and 66.36% over the last 12 months.