West Leisure Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 942.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 942.45% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 up 219.07% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

West Leisure EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2018.

West Leisure shares closed at 65.40 on March 26, 2018 (BSE)