VTM Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.19 crore, up 32.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.19 crore in December 2021 up 32.63% from Rs. 45.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021 down 28.52% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021 down 16.09% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2020.

VTM EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2020.

VTM shares closed at 23.55 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)