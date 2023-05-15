English
    VST Tillers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 322.61 crore, up 47.74% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Tillers Tractors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 322.61 crore in March 2023 up 47.74% from Rs. 218.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.15 crore in March 2023 up 81.67% from Rs. 22.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.78 crore in March 2023 up 63.42% from Rs. 36.58 crore in March 2022.

    VST Tillers EPS has increased to Rs. 46.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.58 in March 2022.

    VST Tillers shares closed at 2,514.50 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.06% returns over the last 6 months and 4.77% over the last 12 months.

    VST Tillers Tractors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations322.61213.69218.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations322.61213.69218.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials177.09131.12115.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.2017.7114.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.73-1.5519.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.4619.0516.60
    Depreciation6.907.047.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.5824.0422.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.6516.2822.98
    Other Income5.239.126.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.8825.4029.41
    Interest0.300.450.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.5824.9529.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.5824.9529.16
    Tax12.435.527.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.1519.4322.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.1519.4322.10
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.0022.4925.58
    Diluted EPS46.0022.4925.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.0022.4925.58
    Diluted EPS46.0022.4925.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
