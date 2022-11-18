Vipul Organics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.76 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.76 crore in September 2022 up 18.43% from Rs. 31.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 75.03% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 down 31.01% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021.

Vipul Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2021.

Vipul Organics shares closed at 136.15 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.75% returns over the last 6 months and 1.09% over the last 12 months.